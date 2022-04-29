Recruiting update on DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw

DJ Wagner is a very popular name across the state of Kentucky, as a recruiting battle is shaping up between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.

Wagner, who is considered the top player in the country, recently spoke with Joe Tipton of On3 about both programs, and the timeframe fans can expect a commitment from the talented guard.

Top 2023 prospect DJ Wagner discusses the rivalry between Kentucky and Louisville, other programs that are involved, as well as a potential college team-up.



When speaking about the rivalry between the two programs, Wagner gave a statement that both fanbases can agree with:

“I feel like it’s crazy, the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry,” Wagner said. “That rivalry between Kentucky-Louisville in general, and just the history behind it, it’s a great rivalry.”

Wagner sees the intensity behind the rivalry already, but things are shaping up for a major recruiting battle between the two schools.

With both, John Calipari and Kenny Payne, having strong ties to the Wagner family, it is quite likely that this will come down to the wire between the two programs.

Fans however will have to be patient on both sides, as Wagner is taking his time with his recruitment.

“I don’t really focus on recruiting or anything like that,” Wagner said to Tipton. “When the time is right, I’ll make a decision. Right now, I’m going to take my time with the decision.”

Alongside Kentucky and Louisville, Wagner also mentioned he hears from Syracuse, Arkansas, and Seton Hall.

He also mentioned he doesn’t have any other visits scheduled to this point.

Wagner has been a familiar name in the BBN for quite some time. Now the Cats will have to fight off their arch-rival to land the talented New Jersey guard.

What about Wagner’s teammate, 5-star recruit Aaron Bradshaw?

The 7-foot center recently scored an offer from Kentucky, which was a dream come true.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I started crying because when you work for something and you actually get it, it’s a surreal feeling,” Bradshaw said to On3 in regards to the offer from the Wildcats.

In a separate post, Tipton added that, “I like Kentucky’s chances here” in regard to Bradshaw’s recruitment.

Even if Wagner ends up at Louisville, Kentucky still wants Bradshaw, who may very well be the best center prospect in the 2023 class.

