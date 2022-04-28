Update on Justin Edwards’ recruitment

Class of 2023 5-star recruit Justin Edwards is down to seven options, and the Kentucky Wildcats are one of them.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, Edwards is down to Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, Villanova, Maryland, Kansas, and the G-League. Tipton adds that a decision is expected to come this fall, so there’s still a ways to go in this recruitment.

Kentucky was viewed as the favorite for quite some time, with the Wildcats coaching staff going all-in during an in-home visit with Edwards earlier in the week. Tennessee was also in-home as well.

2023 five-star Justin Edwards is down to six schools and the G-League, he tells @On3Recruits.



“It’s Kentucky, you know? I don’t know what else to say… They get people to the pros, I would say. (John Calipari) has been very successful at it,” Edwards said of his interest in Kentucky.

The battle for Edwards is quickly heating up, with Tennessee and the Auburn Tigers quickly making this a recruiting battle. Edwards told On3 Sports that Tennessee “felt like a family atmosphere” during his visit to Knoxville in early March.

Edwards had his visit to Lexington back in late November of 2021.

The 6-foot-7 small forward is ranked as the No. 10 overall player by 247 Sports and the No. 5 small forward. Travis Branham of 247 Sports has also said that if the Kentucky coaching staff goes all-in, he likes Edwards’ chances to end up in Lexington.

As for predictions, Rivals has one pick in for Kentucky, while 247 Sports has no picks logged, and On3 has Tennessee on top.

Another recruiting battle looms for John Calipari and his program.

