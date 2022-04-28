Patrick Baldwin Jr. to enter transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats are already going to have a loaded roster next season.

For starters, they’ll be bringing back National Player of the Year center Oscar Tshiebwe.

Despite losing guard TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe, they'll be bringing in a pair of 5-star recruits, both top-10 prospects — combo guard Cason Wallace and small forward Chris Livingston — while also retaining starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler.

To make matters even better for Kentucky, they’ve signed Antonio Reeves, who played at Illinois State last season and ranked among the top 20 Division I scorers. The Wildcats may not be done though, as the transfer market could continue to flourish.

Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr., who is planning to enter the NBA Draft, will potentially return to college and play elsewhere. Per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Baldwin is set to explore the transfer portal while staying “committed” to the NBA Draft.

Givony noted that Baldwin “entered the season a projected top-10 pick.” His ceiling is high, but the 6-foot-9 guard didn’t quite play up to expectations at Milwaukee, averaging just 12.1 points per game.

Baldwin Jr. played in just 11 games, starting 10 while shooting 34% from the field (42% from two-point territory) and 27% from deep, both numbers are not going to impress NBA scouts. It would be wise for Baldwin to return, especially considering the NIL potential at the collegiate level now.

Baldwin did bring down 5.8 rebounds per game and neared both a steal and block per game. He would be a welcome recruit for the Wildcats, especially if he does return to college.

However, given how loaded Kentucky’s roster will be next season, it’s not a certainty that John Calipari will even have interest in Baldwin, especially as the recruitment of South Dakota State star Baylor Scheierman heats up.