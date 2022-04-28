Recap of CATSPY award winners

The 20th annual CATSPY Awards were held Wednesday at the Central Bank Center to recognize athletic and academic performances during the 2021-22 year in UK Athletics.

Headlining the awards were the Teams of the Year – women’s basketball, football, rifle, men’s soccer, women’s track and field, and volleyball.

The Male Athlete of the Year was Oscar Tshiebwe, the unanimous National Player of the Year in men’s basketball.

The Female Athletes of the Year were Rhyne Howard of basketball and Abby Steiner from track and field. Howard earned first-team All-America honors for the third-straight year and was the overall No. 1 selection of the WNBA Draft. Steiner shattered several NCAA, SEC and school records and ran the second-fastest indoor 200 meters in world history.

Here is a full list of this year’s CATSPY award winners:

Community Service Award

Emmy Blane, Softball

Tori Orcutt, Women’s Swimming and Diving

Scholar-Athletes of the Year

Renee Abernathy, Softball

Sarah Michels, Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Casey Ott, Women’s Golf

Kelly Rodriguez, Women’s Swimming and Diving

Ben Wendell, Men’s Soccer

Academic Teams of the Year

Baseball

Gymnastics

Bill Keightley Assist Award

CJ Leighton, Softball

Jack McGuinness, Swimming and Diving

Bryce Penick, Volleyball

Kendall Roller, Baseball

Heart of a Wildcat

STUNT

Scratch Award

Eleanor Beavin, Volleyball

Hailey Davis, Gymnastics

Colin Goodfellow, Football

Supporting Role

Jaci Babbs, Softball

Richard Clark, Rifle

Brian Faust, Men’s Track and Field

Rikke Svejgård Nielsen, Women’s Golf

Cameron Scheitzach, Volleyball

Female Rookie of the Year

Allison Buesseler, Rifle

Emma Grome, Volleyball

Male Rookie of the Year

Luke Brown, Track and Field

Martin Soereide, Soccer

Blue Heart Award

Mason Hazelwood, Baseball

Miranda Jimenez, Women’s Soccer

JJ Weaver, Football

Female Athlete of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Basketball

Abby Steiner, Track and Field

Male Athlete of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe, Basketball

Lifetime Achievement

Barb Deniston, Center for Academic and Tutorial Services

Elite Performance Award

Allison Buesseler, rifle – in a tight match, clinched the NCAA Championship on the final relay; also GARC air rifle champion

Jensen Castle, women’s golf – lowest score in school history; won United States Amateur championship

Keaton Daniel, men’s track and field – SEC champion in the outdoor pole vault*

Gillian Davey, women’s swimming and diving – SEC champion in the 200 breaststroke

Liam Draxl, men’s tennis – ITA National Player of the Year, NCAA singles semifinalist*

Dre’una Edwards, women’s basketball – 27 points and the game-winning 3-pointer vs. South Carolina to win the SEC Tournament

Chase Estep, baseball – SEC Player of the Week while leading UK to series win over No. 8 TCU

Riley Gaines, women’s swimming and diving – SEC champion in the 200 butterfly and 200 freestyle, including SEC record in the 200 fly

Jan Hoffelner, men’s soccer – shutout against West Virginia

Alexis Holmes, women’s track and field – SEC champion, indoor 400 meters

Rhyne Howard, women’s basketball – Rhyne Howard Day performance in win over Auburn

Kayla Kowalik, softball – school-record season batting average of .495, won Johnny Bench Award for nation’s best catcher*

Lance Lang, men’s track and field – SEC Champion, indoor 200 meters

Charles Lenford Jr., men’s track and field – SEC champion, discus throw*

Will Levis, football – performance in win at Louisville

Jordyn Rhodes, women’s soccer – scored all three goals in win over Marshall

Wan’Dale Robinson, football – game-winning drive in Citrus Bowl win over Iowa

Stephanie Schoonover, softball – no-hitter vs. Louisville

Will Shaner, rifle – NCAA smallbore champion and Olympic gold medalist

DeAndre Square, football – game-clinching interception in Citrus Bowl win over Iowa

Abby Steiner, women’s track and field – second-fastest indoor 200 meters in world history; set American record and two-time NCAA champion in that event

Oscar Tshiebwe, men’s basketball – Rupp Arena record 28 rebounds in win over Western Kentucky

Mary Tucker, rifle – top aggregate score at NCAA Championships; Olympic silver medalist

Trevin Wallace, football – blocked field goal returned for a touchdown in win over Florida

TyTy Washington, men’s basketball – school-record 17 assists in win over Georgia

Cameron Wheeler, men’s soccer – goal vs. Louisville

Mason Wilby, men’s swimming – first-team All-America in the 200 butterfly

Raena Worley, gymnastics – 39.750 all-around score vs. Michigan State

4x400-meter relay, men’s track and field (Kenroy Williams, Lance Lang, Dwight St. Hillaire, Kennedy Lightner) – SEC outdoor champion*

* achieved in May 2021, which occurred after the 2021 CATSPYs

Teams of the Year

Women’s Basketball – SEC Tournament Champion

Football – Vrbo Citrus Bowl Champion

Rifle – NCAA Champion, second consecutive season; Great American Rifle Conference champion

Men’s Soccer – Conference USA Tournament Champion

Women’s Track and Field – Third Place, NCAA Indoor Championships

Volleyball – SEC Champion, fifth consecutive season

Mr. Wildcat

Luke Fortner

Will Levis

Josh Paschal

Will Shaner

Oscar Tshiebwe

Miss Wildcat