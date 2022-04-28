Thursday Headlines: NFL Draft Edition

Today marks the first day of the three-day extravaganza known as the NFL Draft.

Over the course of the next three days, more than 250 prospects will hear their names called, and multiple Kentucky Wildcats are hoping to be amongst that group.

Tonight is Day 1, and will only include the first round. Barring any surprises, the draft-eligible Wildcats aren’t likely to hear their names called tonight.

But beginning Friday, multiple Kentucky players could be picked. Players like Wan’Dale Robinson, Josh Paschal, Darian Kinnard, and Luke Fortner have garnered 2nd or 3rd round projections. Other players, like Yusuf Corker, Dare Rosenthal, and Marquan McCall are projected in rounds 5-7.

Those seven were invited to the NFL Draft Combine, but players like Justin Rigg have had solid workouts with NFL teams.

Last year, six Kentucky Wildcats were picked in the draft. This year, seven is a possibility.

As for how the first round will go tonight, who knows? Aidan Hutchison and Travon Walker seem like the top guesses for who goes first overall, and with what’s viewed as a less-than-stellar QB class being matched with multiple QB-needy teams, who knows what the trade market will look like on draft night.

It’s a fun three days as NFL fans start to build hope for the future with these selections, and for Kentucky’s draft-eligible players, the draft represents a significant life change.

Best of luck to all the former Cats in the draft!

Tweet of the Day

Me watching everyone flip their crystal ball picks for DJ Wagner back to Kentucky in 2 months. pic.twitter.com/5MMv5K7d4p — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) April 27, 2022

Let’s hope so.

Headlines

Get to know Antonio Reeves - Cats Pause

A high-level scorer who can shoot fits the bill for what Kentucky needs.

Kenny Payne hired a third assistant and it isn’t Milt Wagner - KSR

Not super surprising, but many thought Milt would join staff.

One thing to know about every UK Football draft prospect - Herald Leader

Fortner could be the first UK center drafted in decades.

Get ready for the NFL Draft - ESPN

A comprehensive look at the draft.

How do Kentucky’s draft prospects rank? - Bleacher Report

One look at position rankings in the draft.

Was college baseball team poisoned with paint thinner? - Yahoo

What a weird story.

Mark Emmett’s departure was long overdue - CBS

Absolutely.