Devin Booker could return early from hamstring strain

If the Phoenix Suns are going to make it back to the NBA Finals, they’re going to need a full-strength Devin Booker.

Booker was among the best guards in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 26.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. His scoring was at a career-high level, and he continued that in the Suns’ first-round battle against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns are up 3-2 and will travel to New Orleans for Game 6 on Friday.

Booker could make an early return from his hamstring injury per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj notes that Booker has made “significant process.”

The Suns are expected to list Booker as “out” on the team’s injury report on Wednesday, but that could be adjusted in the hours leading up to Thursday’s Game 6 to reflect Booker’s possible progress.

Given Phoenix’s lead, it wouldn’t be shocking for the organization to opt to give Booker the extra rest.

With Booker out, the offensive load is on Chris Paul, and it’s been tiring for the 37-year-old to say the least.

Booker scored 56 points through 3 halves in the series. He was shooting 58% from deep as well, so the former Cat was off to an ultra-hot start.

Given it seemed it was surely out for the series, this is huge news for both Suns fans and diehard Kentucky Wildcats fans that love to see former players success at the highest level.

