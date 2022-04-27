In less than 24 hours after putting his name in the transfer portal, Baylor Scheierman was contacted by nearly every major basketball program in the country, which has some tabbing him as the “most coveted transfer portal history”.

After averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 50.8% shooting from the field and 46.9% from three last season for South Dakota State, one can see why the reigning Summit League Player of the Year is being so highly chased after.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scheierman cut his long list of suitors to ten and included the Kentucky Wildcats, who are in need of a player with a similar skill set.

Baylor Scheierman has narrowed his list of potential transfer options to 10, per source:



Arkansas

Clemson

Creighton

Duke

Kansas

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Nebraska

Texas

Wake Forest



Already conducted 8 in-home visits.



So what does Scheierman bring to the table? At 6-foot-6, he brings a well-rounded offensive game and good rebounding ability for a guard, but on the downside, he is not a great athlete and struggles defensively.

With that said, under the development of the Kentucky coaching staff, Scheierman would almost certainly become a better defender and has the potential to develop into a two-way player.

Kentucky being named as one of Scheierman’s schools, there is a high level of mutual interest there, and the Kentucky staff has been in “constant communication” with him and his agent, Austin Walton, who is a “die-hard” Kentucky fan.

Yes, one of the closest people to this highly sought-after transfer is a Kentucky fan as Walton admitted in an interview with The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker. “Anyone who knows me knows I’m a diehard Kentucky fan. I’m BBN to the death of me,” Walton said.

Tucker added this brief update today:

However, with that said, Scheierman grew up a fan of Kansas, so the BBN should hope that Walton can sway the momentum towards the Cats.

In the interview, Walton talks about finding the right fit for Scheierman regardless of fandom, and what he is looking for in a school. Not to be too confident, but Kentucky looks to check all the boxes.

He wants to play for a winner. (Eight National Championships)

He wants the big stage. (This is Kentucky Basketball, one of the biggest stages in the sport)

He wants the exposure. (Kentucky receives the highest TV ratings in CBB)

He wants to play with other really good players. (McDonald’s All-Americans and a reigning NPOY practice)

He wants to showcase his versatility. (Kentucky needs scorers and will have the opportunity to show that offensive versatility)

High NIL earning potential. (TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe made over a half-million dollars in their short time at UK, with Oscar expected to make seven-figures)

This is a fast-paced recruitment as Scheierman is expected to make a decision within the next two weeks.

Kentucky is in need of a player like Scheierman, and Scheierman is in need of a school like Kentucky.

A match made in Heaven? We shall see.

