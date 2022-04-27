Kentucky flips Jordan Robinson from Appalachian State

The Kentucky Wildcats are typically active in the transfer portal throughout the year, and they just got another pickup before the calendar even turns to May.

On Wednesday, Division II transfer Jordan Robinson announced his commitment to Kentucky.

Robinson was previously committed to Appalachian State, but Mark Stoops was able to get the flip as he continues to bolster the defensive backfield.

After Praying and speaking with my family I’ve decided my final decision is to commit to the University Of Kentucky ! AGTG #BBN pic.twitter.com/DAhUwqCNlC — Jordan Robinson‼️ (@R10Jordan) April 27, 2022

A true freshman this past season, Robinson began his college career at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. He was an unranked class of 2021 recruit with no Division I offers, but after entering the portal, scored offers from Oregon State, Appalachian State, Samford and EKU among others.

Robinson is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds, which instantly makes him one of Kentucky’s biggest defensive backs. He finished last season with 13 tackles (eight solo and five assisted), one interception and one pass defense .

According to Jon Hale, Robinson finished last season with 26 tackles, two interceptions and six pass defenses.

This addition comes after Kentucky landed Ole Miss Rebels transfer Keidron Smith last week, as Stoops and co. have made it a point to add more depth in the secondary via the portal.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action from his lone season at Livingston College.

