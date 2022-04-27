Brad Calipari joining Derek Kellogg’s staff at LIU Brooklyn, per report

After his first season with the Kentucky Wildcats in a coaching role, Brad Calipari is leaving town.

According to Jon Rothstein, Brad is heading to LIU Brooklyn, where he’ll become a special assistant to the head coach under Derek Kellogg, who played for John Calipari at UMass.

Sources: Brad Calipari --- the son of Kentucky's John Calipari --- is expected to join Derek Kellogg's staff at LIU Brooklyn as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.



Kellogg played for John Calipari at UMass. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 27, 2022

As a grad assistant this past season, the son of John Calipari was involved in all on-court activities with the Wildcats including practices, individual workouts and film sessions. He also helped the staff in the development of practice plans and advanced scouting of upcoming opponents.

Brad played for the Wildcats from 2017-19 and was a part of a program that won 88 games, advanced to the Elite Eight twice, won an SEC regular-season championship and two SEC Tournament titles. He finished his collegiate career at Detroit Mercy, where he saw action in 33 games over two seasons for the Titans.

A 2019 graduate of Kentucky with a degree in communication, Brad earned his undergraduate degree in three years. He was a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member.

At Detroit Mercy Brad completed a master’s degree in liberal studies in May of 2021. Calipari was a Detroit Mercy Athletic Director’s Honor Roll member and a Horizon League Spring Academic Honor Roll selection.

Best of luck to Brad in his new ventures!