Twitter reactions to Kentucky landing Antonio Reeves

It has been a busy morning for fans across the Bluegrass, as the Kentucky Wildcats basketball roster is starting to take shape.

Let's start with the good news, as the Cats have landed a commitment from Illinois State transfer, Antonio Reeves.

A 20 ppg scorer last season, Reeves will slot in as an immediate contributor at the wing position for the Cats.

This commitment did not come without some drama however, as Oregon was making a late push to land the high volume scorer. He also released a top-five list yesterday that featured Kentucky, Oregon, Nebraska, DePaul, and Xavier.

It seems that Reeves was waiting on some other news that dropped this morning before he officially joined the fold in Lexington next season.

That news is that Shaedon Sharpe is officially eligible for the NBA Draft, and it appears his time in Lexington will come to an end. He is widely projected as a top-10 pick heading into the 2022 NBA Draft in June.

With Sharpe gone, in comes Reeves to add consistent scoring in his place.

Welcome to Lexington, Antonio!

Let’s check out some reactions from Twitter to the news across the BBN this morning.

Antonio Reeves, the Illinois State transfer who averaged 20 ppg while shooting 39 from 3pt% has committed to Kentucky, he tells ESPN.



“Coach Cal loves his players, he loves the game, has developed pros and won a national championship. That’s what attracted me to Kentucky.” — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) April 27, 2022

Kentucky lands Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves:



6-6, 185, G, Jr.

⁰The Numbers: 20.1 ppg, 39% 3-pointers (76-195)

⁰The Scout: “High-level ball skill and quickness for his size. Shot-maker with great touch. Needs to get stronger and add weight. Can play the 1 and the 2.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 27, 2022

Imagine adding Baylor Scheierman and a returning Keion Brooks Jr. to this roster... Let's ball #BBN



Oscar Tshiebwe

Sahvir Wheeler

Cason Wallace

Chris Livingston

Antonio Reeves

Jacob Toppin

CJ Fredrick

Daimion Collins

Lance Ware — KY Insider (@KyInsider) April 27, 2022

Antonio Reeves is No. 24 on @TheAthletic's list of best available players (high school and transfer). There are some questions, but he's a wired scorer. https://t.co/LYtXLrHmps — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 27, 2022

Love the Antonio Reeves commitment for Kentucky. Felt like they needed one more wing scorer to really feel good going into next year.



Reeves can get buckets all three levels and adds more shooting alongside CJ Fredrick.



REALLY like this pick up https://t.co/8MaRRI5QpZ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 27, 2022

Per Synergy, Antonio Reeves rated as an "excellent" overall offensive player (87th percentile), excellent pick-and-roll ball handler (94th percentile), excellent jump shooter off the dribble (90th percentile), excellent ISO scorer (86th percentile).



Quality offensive addition. pic.twitter.com/VbjdXO3IUx — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 27, 2022

The addition of Antonio Reeves gives Kentucky four scholarship guards on the roster.



Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves



I still think Kentucky adds a 5th and I believe they need to. We saw last year with injuries that four isn't enough. You need options — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) April 27, 2022

Of the nearly 1,500 transfers in the portal, only Detroit's Antoine Davis (23.9 PPG) averaged more points per game this season than Antonio Reeves (20.1). — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) April 27, 2022

As expected, Shaedon Sharpe was accepted as an early-entry candidate. Leonard Miller, was not on the initial list, I'm told because he was asked to fill out additional paperwork, which he has. The expectation is he will be added to the early-entry list soon in a separate memo. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 27, 2022

I would suggest to those holding out hope for Shaedon Sharpe, to take Reeve's commitment as an official announcement that Sharpe will stay in the draft. — KY Insider (@KyInsider) April 27, 2022

For what it is worth, Shaedon Sharpe is officially eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft.



Leonard Miller, another name important to Kentucky fans, is having to fill out additional paperwork but is expected to resolve any issues and be added to this list as well.



Now, we wait... https://t.co/hT2NcYzHXn — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) April 27, 2022

The current roster I’m expecting at Kentucky. Still think they add at least one more player. Not including walk ons



Oscar Tshiebwe

Lance Ware

Damion Collins

Jacob Toppin

Chris Livingston

Antonio Reeves

CJ Fredrick

Cason Wallace

Sahvir Wheeler — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) April 27, 2022

Coach Chin and Coach Cal picks up one of the best transfers in the portal in 6’6 G Antonio Reeves. A veteran that can score. pic.twitter.com/QYYNSx6Ln3 — Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) April 27, 2022

Antonio Reeves had 25 points (9-19 FG), 4 rebounds, 4 assists in a four-point loss to a Wisconsin team that won the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/6JjFDRkWUi — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 27, 2022

