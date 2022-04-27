 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Reeves Rocks Kentucky Blue

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky landing Antonio Reeves

“Coach Cal loves his players, he loves the game, has developed pros and won a national championship. That’s what attracted me to Kentucky.”

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Antonio Reeves on Twitter

It has been a busy morning for fans across the Bluegrass, as the Kentucky Wildcats basketball roster is starting to take shape.

Let's start with the good news, as the Cats have landed a commitment from Illinois State transfer, Antonio Reeves.

A 20 ppg scorer last season, Reeves will slot in as an immediate contributor at the wing position for the Cats.

This commitment did not come without some drama however, as Oregon was making a late push to land the high volume scorer. He also released a top-five list yesterday that featured Kentucky, Oregon, Nebraska, DePaul, and Xavier.

It seems that Reeves was waiting on some other news that dropped this morning before he officially joined the fold in Lexington next season.

That news is that Shaedon Sharpe is officially eligible for the NBA Draft, and it appears his time in Lexington will come to an end. He is widely projected as a top-10 pick heading into the 2022 NBA Draft in June.

With Sharpe gone, in comes Reeves to add consistent scoring in his place.

Welcome to Lexington, Antonio!

Let’s check out some reactions from Twitter to the news across the BBN this morning.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2022 class: What to know

View all 206 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...