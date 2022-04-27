Where Kentucky players stand in ESPN 7-round NFL mock draft

The NFL Draft gets started on Thursday and runs through Saturday, as seven Kentucky Wildcats could hear their name called and

ESPN’s Matt Miller released his latest mock draft, and he has a modern-record number of Cats getting picked.

The most Kentucky players drafted in school history is eight in 1979. However, since the draft expanded to seven rounds the most drafted is six in 2021. Miller has the Cats breaking that record in his latest update.

Josh Paschal is the first Cat coming off the board as he is projected as the 74th overall pick going to the Atlanta Falcons.

Darian Kinnard isn’t far behind as he is projected as the 88th overall pick heading to the Dallas Cowboys.

Wan’Dale Robinson comes in as the 99th overall pick and is projected to be on his way to the Cleveland Browns.

Luke Fortner is the fourth and final Cat projected in the third round, and he is projected as the 102nd pick heading to the Miami Dolphins.

Dare Rosenthal is the next Cat coming off the board projected as a sixth round pick and the 206th overall selection going to the Denver Broncos.

Yusuf Corker is the other Cat projected to come off the board in the sixth round as he is projected as the 2021st overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers.

Marquan McCall is the record-breaking seventh Cat to comes off the board as he is projected to be a seventh round pick, No. 255 overall heading to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL Draft will get started on Thursday at 8:00 pm ET and will air on ESPN.

You can check out Miller’s entire mock draft here.