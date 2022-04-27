Wednesday Headlines: Ja Morant’s Dunk

If you’ve scrolled through social media in the last 12 hours, you’ve probably seen the fascinating dunk from the Memphis-Minnesota playoff game. Memphis Grizzlies’ risings superstar, Ja Morant, is known for his incredible athletic ability and has created sensational highlight reels dating back to his breakout season at Murray State a few years ago. On Tuesday night, he took flight once again and completed what is arguably the best in-game dunk of the decade.

OH MY GOOD GOD JA MORANT CLEAR THE RUNWAY OR DIE pic.twitter.com/rLNfte5jZH — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2022

Not only was this an amazing finish over Timberwolves’ guard Malik Beasley, but it fueled yet another Memphis comeback to clinch a crucial game five victory. In game three the Grizzlies outscored the Timberwolves 37-12 in the fourth quarter to jump ahead 2-1 in the series. Last night, they put up another 37-point fourth quarter to go up 3-2 with game six scheduled for Friday night.

Former Kentucky Wildcats Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt suffered the loss and will have their playoff life on the line in game six. Thankfully Towns is a NBA star himself and Vanderbilt has blossomed into a consistent support role that they could very well send the series back to Memphis for a winner-take-all game seven.

Tip-off time for Friday’s game five has yet to be released but will air on ESPN.

Tweet of the Day

“You gotta drive the bus!”



Chuck got to be the bus driver & drove the Inside crew through a gate pic.twitter.com/6SYKcZr8E0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022

The best show on television.

