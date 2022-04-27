Kentucky Dad Podcast with Terry Brown from Cats Talk Wednesday

Terry Brown from Cats Talk Wednesday joined the show this week to catch us up on his life since moving to Iowa. He had an appearance in season one, so it was a great time circling back and chatting all that is Dad.

I’ve pegged Terry as the “Soul of the BBN” for the enjoyable content that he brings on Twitter and his talk show which he co-hosts with another Dad Pod veteran, Vinny Hardy,

If you're not already, you can follow Terry @TB_80

To get things started on the podcast we discussed TB’s recent big move to the state of Iowa and how he’s navigating the realm of long distance parenting.

As you can imagine Terry is still reppin’ the Cats out there in Des Moines while also embracing some of the cool elements that make Iowa, Iowa. Speaking of elements,

He actually compared the city of Des Moines to Louisville, so it was interesting to learn a little more about Mark Stoops’ old stomping ground and some similarities it shares with the Bluegrass.

If you're on Twitter - Chances are you've already seen Terry's viral tweet

529,000 likes — is that a lot?

I’d really encourage you to check out Terry’s first appearance on the Kentucky Dad Podcast. He told some incredibly inspirational stories about his father and the role he not only played in Terry’a life, but also the community.

I was actually pleasantly surprised with the delivery on our Dad Jokes. A much better effort than the last episode with TJ Walker where we both left much to be desired.

