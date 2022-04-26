NCAA president Mark Emmert is stepping down in 2023

There are going to be some changes coming in the NCAA, as another huge story broke Tuesday evening.

NCAA president Mark Emmert has announced that he will be stepping down from his role on June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

NCAA Board of Governor’s Chair John J. DeGioia announced that the decision was a mutual agreement between the board and Emmert.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” said DeGioia. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

With the new name, image, and likeness rule changes and the new transfer portal rules, the NCAA needs to quickly adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics. The next NCAA president needs to be forward-thinking to help advance the NCAA forward under the new rules.