UPDATE

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Antonio Reeves is taking a step back and reevaluating his recruitment. Reeves was close to picking the Kentucky Wildcats, but both sides are pumping the brakes, while the Oregon Ducks are now a legitimate threat.

The reason? Playing time and a clear role, a source close to the situation tells KSR. After reaching the conclusion that Kentucky was the choice, Reeves is now going back to the drawing board to evaluate his options, with one school emerging as a real contender. That program? Oregon, with a visit now on the table.

Kentucky is still in the thick of this race, but between the pursuit of Baylor Scheierman and the 0.001% chance Shaedon Sharpe comes back, it makes perfect sense for both sides to take a step back and wait a few more weeks to see how the Sharpe and Scheierman situations play out.

Antonio Reeves has taken the next step in his transfer recruitment.

On Tuesday, Reeves cut his list of schools down to five. It features the Kentucky Wildcats, Oregon Ducks, DePaul Blue Demons, Xavier Musketeers and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

On3’s Joe Tipton adds that Reeves could visit Oregon soon, but no date has been set yet. Reeves has already visited Nebraska and Kentucky.

Reeves, who will be a senior this fall, averaged 20.1 points per game this past season for the Redbirds on 46.9/39.0/81.8 shooting splits. He also chipped in 3.5 boards, 1.1 steals and 1.8 assists vs. 2.3 turnovers per game.

This past weekend there was a lot of buzz that Reeves was committing to Kentucky with an announcement imminent. However, no public announcement was ever made, and now he’s announced a top-five list when this recruitment was thought to be down to Kentucky and DePaul for the Chicago native.

Perhaps the reason for this supposed delay was Baylor Scheierman entering the transfer portal and Kentucky quickly jumping into the mix for arguably the best available transfer.

There’s also still the potential, though extremely unlikely scenario that Shaedon Sharpe comes back. Having just one of Scheierman or Sharpe on the roster would take up a huge chunk of offensive usage that could make Reeves want to go elsewhere.

Don’t get me wrong. I still believe Reeves would be a great addition for Kentucky, but it appears he’s no longer the lock to Kentucky he seemed just days ago.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of Reeves in action.

