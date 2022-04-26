Entire Kentucky staff conducts in-home visit with Justin Edwards

The Kentucky Wildcats are going all-in for a 5-star wing in the 2023 recruiting class.

Justin Edwards is currently ranked as the No. 16 overall player and the No. 5 overall small forward, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.

However, Edwards is putting together an impressive grassroots season and will be moving up when the rankings are updated, and it sounds like he’ll be in the conversation for a jump into the top-five.

And John Calipari wants him at Kentucky.

On Monday, Travis Branham of 247 Sports reported that the entire Kentucky staff did an in-home visit with Edwards.

The entire Kentucky staff did an in-home visit with five-star SF Justin Edwards today, a source told @247Sports.



In midst of a major spring, strongly in the conversation as a top five prospect in the class. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 25, 2022

The Kentucky staff watched Edwards over the weekend at the Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis, and he didn’t disappoint.

Over four games, Edwards averaged 18.8 points and looked like one of the best players in the 2023 class.

During the first EYBL event in Orlando earlier this month, Edwards averaged 19 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 62% from the floor and going 8/15 (53%) from three.

Edwards was in Lexington for an official visit back in November and was officially offered a scholarship during that visit.

In early March, Edwards took an official visit to Tennessee and currently holds offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova, LSU, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Auburn, Georgetown, and Maryland among many others.

Back in the fall, Branham told CatsPause that Kentucky could be one of the favorites in this recruitment.

“If Kentucky decides to go all-in on Edwards, I really like their chances there,” Branham said. “I think Edwards is one of the best players in the 2023 class with a very high floor. He is very skilled and has a high IQ for the game and impacts the game in every facet. He can create his own shot, he’s a good and willing passer, he rebounds, he defends and competes.”

It looks like Kentucky has decided to go all-in on one of the best players in the 2023 class.