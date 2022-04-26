Tuesday Headlines: New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Good morning BBN.

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program is looking for a new strength and conditioning coach.

As caught by KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, UK has posted a new job opening for the S&C position, with the deadline to apply set for May 2nd. KSR has since confirmed Rob Harris’ time in Lexington has come to an end.

Harris has served as the head S&C coach at Kentucky for six years and has been with the program since the 2014-15 season. He previously was the assistant strength coach for two seasons.

With injuries piling up at an abnormal rate within the program in recent years, it’s fair to wonder if the S&C program UK has used needed a change, which is coming this offseason.

Harris has since confirmed his departure on Twitter.

About what this next chapter in my career will bring me and my family. God Bless you all — Rob Harris (@RobStrong621) April 26, 2022

Tweet of the Day

Big Marquan McCall a difference maker up front on defense.



@MccallMarquan x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tCKRhaDYq9 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 25, 2022

You can’t go wrong with either Josh!!!! https://t.co/MYWlOgSzwL — Anwar Stewart (@Bigstew9) April 25, 2022

Preach!

Your Headlines

The Kentucky men's basketball program is searching for a new strength and conditioning coach, posting a job opening this week.

Kentucky is the new betting favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament

With Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler coming back to Kentucky, the Wildcats became the betting favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Entire Kentucky staff conducts in-home visit with 5-star forward

Edwards averaged 18.8 points over four games in front of the UK staff in Indy over the weekend. He averaged 19.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 62 percent from the floor and making 8 of 15 three-pointers for Team Final during the first EYBL stop in Orlando earlier this month.

Bryce Hopkins transferring to Providence

As a freshman this season, Hopkins appeared in 28 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor, 31.3 percent from 3 and 53.8 percent from the free throw line.

Two New Intriguing Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Options

Defensive backs from Alabama and Ohio State entered the transfer portal, giving Kentucky a few intriguing options.

SEC baseball power rankings: Top teams to face off in key series this weekend

While everyone knows that Tennessee has a vice grip on the SEC right now, Auburn, Georgia and LSU have solidified themselves as top-half teams in the league and might even round out the top five with Arkansas thrown in there at No. 2 behind the Vols.

Sikkema: Final 2022 NFL Draft Top-100 Big Board

Trevor Sikkema's final 2022 NFL Draft big board, which focuses on general talent and how he sees the players panning out at the pro level. Sikkema actually has Darian Kinnard just outside the top 50 prospects.

Virginia attorney general's office to investigate Washington Commanders' alleged financial improprieties

The Virginia attorney general's office will open an investigation into allegations that the Washington Commanders engaged in financial improprieties, according to a letter it emailed the franchise Monday.

The NBA's referee whisperers

Across the NBA, consultants are teaching players and coaches how to see the game through the eyes of referees to gain an edge on their opponents.

Facebook, Google, Stripe, Shopify Investing a Billion Dollars in Pre-Orders for Captured Carbon

Four of the biggest tech companies are uniting to expand carbon capture market to funnel big business investment into climate change action.

Bengals don't expect Tee Higgins to do any offseason work after shoulder surgery

Higgins had 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. He added 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

NFL Draft rumors: Travon Walker No. 1 to Jaguars would be a huge mistake

The shift in thinking from Aidan Hutchinson to Walker began a couple of weeks ago, when “chatter” began that the Jags could be looking at the Georgia pass rusher. It’s only picked up steam since then. As recently as last week Baalke seemed to already be justifying picking Walker to the media, trying to advocate that Walker and Hutchinson were equally productive players in college.

Family's New Puppy is Seriously a Golden – After Digging Up Rare Coins Worth $8k

A family's new puppy is already worth its weight in gold, after digging up sovereign coins worth nearly £6,000 ($7,564). Meet Ollie from Blackpool, who is a very good boy!