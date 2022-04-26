Shaedon Sharpe ‘looks like the No. 1 pick’ in pre-draft workout

Shaedon Sharpe announced he would be testing the NBA Draft waters last week, and many in professional circles expect that Sharpe will be on an NBA roster come opening night next season.

With some individual workouts now underway, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, went and watched one of his workouts, and the draft guru gave a quote that will surely add salt to the wound for Kentucky fans.

“Looks like the No. 1 pick in the draft in this setting,” said Givony on his Twitter page.

Watched Shaedon Sharpe in a competitive one on one workout today. Combination of size, length, frame, fluidity, scoring instincts and defensive versatility are incredibly impressive. Looks like the No. 1 pick in the draft in this setting. Talent. pic.twitter.com/cezR0sPHOk — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 24, 2022

It is no secret the talent Sharpe posses.

If you followed Calipari’s message and got to games early to watch him go through warm-ups you got a brief look at what the Cats will be missing out on next season. It looked a lot like this video.

In the most recent ESPN mock draft, Sharpe is slated to go sixth overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The eligibility saga for Sharpe will still continue though, as the NBA will have to deem him eligible to be entered into this year's draft due to graduation time frame.

The NBA rule is that entrants in the draft must be at least 19 years old, and one year removed from high school from the start of the NBA season.

With several different graduation dates tossed around over the last week, we will just have to wait and see what the NBA rules.

One thing is for sure though, if Sharpe comes back he has all the tools to be one of the best college basketball players in the country next season.

