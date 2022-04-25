Bleav in Kentucky talks Shaedon Sharpe, Keidron Smith and more

It may be the offseason, but it’s still been a busy couple of weeks for UK Athletics.

The biggest story thus far has been that of Shaedon Sharpe, who may or may not be eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft, depending on how the NBA handles his case.

On the football side, Mark Stoops picked up a major transfer addition in Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Keidron Smith. Given how much the secondary struggled at times last season, getting a player the caliber of Smith was huge, especially in light of the season-ending injury to Vito Tisdale.

