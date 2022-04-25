Bryce Hopkins to Providence

Former Kentucky Wildcats forward Bryce Hopkins has found his next home.

On Monday, Hopkins announced his commitment to the Providence Friars.

In an interview with On3’s Joe Tipton, said this of picking the Friars:

“I picked Providence because I feel like I was not only wanted but needed. From Day 1, before I made my commitment to Kentucky, me and Coach (Ed) Cooley built a strong relationship. I feel that Coach Cooley has a great plan for me to reach my goals of going to the next level.”

Hopkins, a 4-star prospect out of Chicago in the 2021 class, was originally committed to Louisville, though he later decommitted from the Cardinals in favor of the Wildcats. He also considered Illinois, DePaul and Providence among others, so it’s no surprise to see the Friars were a major player again once he entered the portal.

During his lone year in Lexington, Hopkins averaged 6.4 minutes per game and 2.1 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 1.4 rebounds per game. His best game came in a home win over the LSU Tigers when the Wildcats were without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. Hopkins scored 13 points off the bench in just 16 minutes to help the Wildcats stave off the Tigers.

After that, though, Hopkins never saw much playing time, despite Calipari stating Hopkins needed to play more. He did not see the floor in Kentucky’s final two games of the season.

Here’s to hoping Hopkins has found the perfect home for the remainder of his college career.

