Monday Headlines: Bruiser Flint Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats weren’t expected to have any major staff shakeups this offseason, but it appears they could lose Bruiser Flint.

According to Adam Zagoria, Flint is interviewing to be the next head coach at Fordham, who lost head coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced Jay Wright as the head man of the Villanova Wildcats.

Flint, who just finished his second season coaching for the Wildcats, is currently the associate to the head coach, which isn’t one of the three primary assistant coaching spots.

Zagoria says that Fordham is expected to make a hire in the coming days, so perhaps Flint is about to become a head coach again.

An all-time moment in UK Athletics history.

Kentucky’s SEC Tournament Run Ends in the Championship

The 3-seeded Kentucky Wildcats ended their SEC Tournament run Sunday, falling to the 1-seed Florida Gators in a 4-0 decision during the championship at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Kentucky basketball ranks among nation’s best for 2022-23 on statistics website

Torvik currently has Kentucky as the No. 2 team nationally, only behind Baylor in his projections for 2023. And the Wildcats are in a spot where another addition or two could push Kentucky into the preseason No. 1 spot.

UKTF Wins 25 Individual Events at the Kentucky Invitational

The Kentucky track & field teams earned 17 individual event wins plus an additional event where an alumnus won and a Wildcat was competing unattached, taking the team’s two-day total to 26 event wins and two more top-collegian finishes.

Jamal Murray takes advice from Klay Thompson amid ACL recovery

Time is running out for the Nuggets star to return this season. But according to one former NBA All-Star, his best days are still ahead.

Sahvir Wheeler confirms he’ll return to Kentucky next season

Starting 29 of 30 games for the Wildcats as a junior this season, Wheeler averaged 10.1 points, 6.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game en route to earning Second Team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches.

Kentucky staying in regular contact with ‘23 5-star Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis is one of the most versatile offensive prospects in high school basketball and Kentucky is maintaining consistent contact.

Leadoff Homer, First Inning Deficit Doom Baseball Cats

Kentucky (22-18, 6-12 SEC) now has lost four consecutive Southeastern Conference series rubber games. The Cats will now host Dayton on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. ET on SECN+.

