Sunday Headlines: NBA Early Entry Deadline Edition

It appears as if the Kentucky Wildcats won’t have anymore players opt to test the NBA Draft waters. Jacob Toppin, Keion Brooks and Shaedon Sharpe are the only three players opting to go through the process and receive feedback.

With John Calipari saying that Jacob Toppin will be on the roster next season, it appears as if Keion Brooks and Shaedon Sharpe are the only two that will have decisions to make about turning pro.

I don’t expect either of them to return but that’s not based on anything concrete. Keion Brooks gave what seemed to be like a farewell speech after losing to St. Peter’s and, although he left his eligibility open, it certainly seems he’s going to stay in the draft.

Calipari will still add a few more pieces to the team, Antonio Reeves commiting is seemingly imminent, then will be ready to roll.

Tweets of the Day

Collins makes it official. Big expectations are on the horizon.

A few people have asked me how Chin and Cal seem to be getting along this weekend. There’s no issue. Big yuck-yucks between them every time I look over. Genuinely seems like there’s good staff energy. Antigua isn’t here (he’s at Adidas) but literally everyone loves him. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 23, 2022

The two had some heated moments on the bench last season.

Headlines

Kentucky offers Andrej Stojakovic | KSR- The 2023 sharpshooter is the son of NBA player Peja Stojakovic who made his name as a sharpshooter for the Kings.

Kentucky target declares for draft | Cats Pause- Leonard Miller will maintain his college eligibility throughout but the smart money is on the G-League.

Cats bounce back, beat Vandy | Cats Illustrated- The Cats won 3-2 the day after getting walloped 10-0. They will face the Commodores today at Kentucky Proud Park in a series deciding game.

KAT redeems himself against Memphis | CBS- Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty forgettable run in the NBA Playoffs but he was able to get things right last night and help his team beat Memphis.

Ugly scene as fans pelt players with debris | ESPN- The Yankees won in exciting fashion and their fans celebrating by throwing cans and bottles at the Guardians.