Kentucky offers Andrej Stojakovic

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a plethora of big-name players come through Lexington in the past decade, and another name may be on their radar. The Cats have recently offered Andrej Stojakovic.

Stojakovic is of course a sharpshooter, taking after his father, former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic. Stojakovic averaged 24.2 points per game in 2003 with the Sacramento Kings, his best season in the NBA.

As for his son, he’ll also try to make it to the league.

The 6-foot-6 Andrej Stojakovic is listed as a 4-star recruit per 247 Sports. He’s the 20th-best small forward in the Class of 2023.

Stojakovic is 185 pounds, so still on the relatively slimmer side. He hails from Carmichael (CA) and will have a plethora of othewr offers. Oregon, Texas, Kansas, and Florida are just a few of the names that have already offered Stojakovic.

At Jesuit High School in California, Stojakovic averaged 25.3 points per game as a junior per Max Preps, so the natural scoring ability, at least at the high school level, is clearly there. He also averaged 9.3 rebounds per game in 26 games.

Reed Sheppard, the No. 6 overall combo guard from London (KY), also a 5-star prospect, is Kentucky’s only commit in the class of 2023.

Stojakovic, who likely won’t have a decision anytime soon, would be a welcome addition for John Calipari.

