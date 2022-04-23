Chin Coleman tells Robert Dillingham “I’m not gonna lose this time”

With the Nike EYBL circuit making the second stop of the AAU season in Indianapolis, one top target in the class of 2023 had the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff out in full force to watch him this weekend.

That player is 5-star point guard Robert Dillingham.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic took some time to speak with Dillingham quickly, and the star guard mentioned that he expects Kentucky to make his upcoming top five.

Dillingham also gave Tucker a great quote from UK assistant Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman:

“I’m not gonna lose this time.”

Asked Dillingham who he noticed in the crowd today. John Calipari was the first name out of his mouth. Said he expects Kentucky to make his upcoming top five. Says Chin Coleman reached out right after he decommited from NC State and said “I’m not gonna lose this time.” https://t.co/BDAYWDwYfp pic.twitter.com/ePNcC2NbCG — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 23, 2022

Sounds like Chin isn't going to let up in this recruitment. John Calipari, Jai Lucas, and Coleman all set courtside for his game this morning as well.

A former NC State commit, there have been rumblings that Dillingham could make the jump up to the class of 2022, and play college basketball this season.

According to Tucker, however, Dillingham has said that will not be happening.

At 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, that extra year could be helpful as Dillingham tries to add some weight before stepping on a college campus. His skillset is really what should get fans excited.

With a quick first step, he is known for his dynamic playmaking ability in all three levels of the offense. A confident shooter from three, he has shown the ability to finish at the rim, while also flashing the ability to hit the open man as the defense collapses.

Dillingham is currently ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the country by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as the No. 9 player in the country for the class of 2023.

It sounds like the Cats are all in on landing a commitment from Dillingham. This will be a recruitment to watch over the coming months.

In the meantime, watch some Rob Dillingham highlights below.

