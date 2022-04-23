Daimion Collins confirms return to Kentucky for sophomore season

Daimion Collins has now confirmed he’s returning to the Kentucky Wildcats for his sophomore season. Collins made the announcement Saturday via Twitter.

Appearing in 27 games as a true freshman this past season, the Texas native averaged 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 7.4 minutes per game while shooting 57.7% from the field.

The 6-foot-9, 202-pound forward’s best game was a 10-point, six-board effort in just nine minutes in a 66-55 road win at Alabama.

Now that Collins and Oscar Tshiebwe are confirmed to return next season, while Jacob Toppin is also expected to be back, Kentucky’s frontcourt will feature the reigning National Player of the Year in Tshiebwe, a rising star in Toppin, and a second-year former top-10 recruit in Collins who gets another full year of coaching and development with big man expert Orlando Antigua.

Good times.

