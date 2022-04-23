Saturday Headlines: Complete roster? Edition

John Calipari joined Dan Issel and Mike Pratt yesterday morning on their radio show on ESPN 680/105.7. The most newsworthy items were his talking points about Shaedon Sharpe’s status and Oscar Tshiebwe. But he also discussed other guys coming back.

He confirmed that Sahvir Wheeler and Jacob Toppin are coming back even though Toppin is going through the draft process. He also said he expects Lance Ware to come back as well. He didn’t mention that he felt that Keion Brooks would be back, so it seems like Brooks will either stay in the NBA Draft or maybe look at another college program.

The expected roster looks like this:

G-Shavir Wheeler

G- Cason Wallace

G- CJ Fredrick

F- Chris Livingtson

F- Daimion Collins

F- Jacob Toppin

F- Lance Ware

F- Oscar Tshiebwe

The Wildcats are also expected to land Illinois State transfer guard Antonio Reeves in the near future and five star forward Leonard Miller is being recruited but is expected to be choose the G-League over Kentucky.

Are you ready to roll with this roster or is there someone out there that you think needs to be added to the conversation?

Here is Dan and Mike with John Calipari:

Tweets of the Day

I’m here at Nike EYBL in Indy talking to Dajaun Wagner. Says Kenny Payne is “my uncle” and John Calipari is “like family.” Says it makes him mad people say U of L needs to give his father Milt a job to get DJ, No. 1 recruit in 2023. Says his son can’t go wrong. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 22, 2022

The battle for DJ Wagner is going to be epic between the two fan bases.

Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas here in Indy to watch 5-stars KJ Evans (‘23) and Trentyn Flowers (‘24) of Team Durant.



Notice who he’s seated next to… pic.twitter.com/vpiP1n8L6L — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) April 22, 2022

