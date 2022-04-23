Leonard Miller declares for NBA Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats may have lost out on a big addition to the 2022-23 roster today.

Leonard Miller, a 6-foot-10 forward from Canada’s Fort Erie International Academy, announced his intentions Saturday to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. He will maintain his college eligibility.

Miller officially visited Lexington the weekend of April 15th and has Kentucky among his final three options, which included Arizona and the NBA G-League Ignite team.

“I am extremely grateful for every moment of my journey,” Miller said in his announcement. “Every situation I have been in has contributed to my growth as a player and helped me get to this point. With the full support of my family, friends and coaches. I would like to officially announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

Ranked as a 5-star prospect, Miller is oozing with potential and would be a nice piece for the Cats next year. On3 ranks him as the 11th-best player in the entire class of 2022. He was widely regarded as one of the top players available in this high school class or the collegiate transfer portal.

The professional route seemingly was the most likely option in the final stages of his recruitment, but there was growing optimism once Miller made it to Lexington for a visit that Kentucky could sway him into attending college.

Leonard Miller looked like the best prospect on the Nike Hoop Summit World Team all week in practice, and may still factor into the 2022 NBA draft conversation. Measured 6-11 in shoes with a 7-2 wingspan and 9-foot standing reach in Portland. More on ESPN: https://t.co/xTPUG9KtiD pic.twitter.com/D5tIpscvfm — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 22, 2022

What does this mean for Kentucky?

Well, it’s not a done deal that Miller is gone since he is maintaining his college eligibility. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 1st.

But even if Miller does withdraw, he’s expected to be play professionally this fall, likely for the G-League Ignite.

The Cats will have Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins back for next season, while Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware are also expected to return, so the frontcourt isn’t exactly hurting for bodies, though some added depth would be ideal.

Even if Miller goes pro, there’s a long way to go before the Wildcats are done adding pieces to the puzzle for next season.