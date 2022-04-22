Aaron Bradshaw eyes summer visit to Lexington, sets timeline for decision

Yes, it looks like Kentucky Wildcats have their paint presence locked up for the 2022-2023 season.

But what about looking ahead to the 2023 class? Perhaps the best option for a center coming out of high school is Aaron Bradshaw, and he continues to show interest in the University of Kentucky.

This week, Bradshaw told KSR that he hopes to visit Lexington this summer before making his final college decision shortly after AAU season wraps up. He is a teammate of top recruit DJ Wagner with the NJ Scholars, and they also play together at Camden High School.

Bradshaw is currently the No. 2 center and No. 22 overall player, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He picked up an offer from Kentucky back on April 2nd, and it seems the Kentucky coaching staff is making a major push to land Bradshaw and his No. 1 ranked teammate Wagner.

Bradshaw has scholarship offers from LSU, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Maryland, Nebraska, Miami, Texas A&M, and Seton Hall, as well as Kentucky. It seems that he is taking Kentucky seriously, and the same is true of the Kentucky staff.

The only current commitment Kentucky has for the 2023 class is guard Reed Shepherd, but it is still very early in the cycle. It cannot be a bad move for Kentucky to heavily recruit Wagner’s teammate and friend in an attempt to get his commitment as well.

But even without Wagner, Bradshaw will be a difference-maker if he continues to develop and grow as expected. They do not make a lot of seven foot tall humans, and he obviously has the ability to use what he has been given.

