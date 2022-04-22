Isaac Dixon commits to Kentucky football

Belfry High School running back Isaac Dixon has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats!

The announcement was made Friday on Twitter by D&D Sports Network. He received a preferred walk-on offer back in December.

BREAKING NEWS:



2022 “Mr. Football” @isaac_dixon3 will be spending his next 4 years in Lexington, read more by clinching the link below….@ryanlemond @teeroyhowell https://t.co/q2CGkl6OJD pic.twitter.com/ifu5I9JYQz — D&D Sports Network (@DavidandDarryl) April 23, 2022

Dixon came back this past season using the free COVID-19 year. He went on to lead the Pirates to the KHSAA 3A Championship.

Dixon ran for 1,986 yards and 29 scores while catching three passes for 184 yards and three more touchdowns.

In the 3A State Championship against Paducah-Tilghman, Dixon carried the ball 41 times for 376 yards and five scores, including the game-winning 62-yard touchdown, as Belfry won 33-28.

Dixon went on to win Kentucky’s Mr. Football Award.

The incredible year, however, almost didn’t exist.

In the spring of 2021, Dixon had accepted a preferred walk-on spot to West Virginia before utilizing the free COVID-19 year.

It’s great to see Dixon will remain in the Bluegrass and look to help Mark Stoops’ program continue its ascension in college football.

