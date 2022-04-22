Jalen Reed drawing interest from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have been a hotbed for top-tier recruits over the past decade, but as with players like Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace, they’ll also bring players in with long-term development in mind.

That could be the case with Jalen Reed, a 4-star recruit ranked 45th overall in 2022 and the seventh-best power forward in the nation via On3.

Last November, Reed signed with the Florida Gators. Given how the season ended for the Gators, including the loss of head coach Mike White to Florida, Reed has reopened his recruitment, the 6-foot-9 forward said on Twitter.

Per Adam Zagoria, Kentucky is among the teams to reach out. The list is relatively long, and it is one that includes LSU, Louisville, Texas Tech, Memphis, Villanova, Oklahoma State and NC State.

Reed is still considering Florida as well.

Here is a brief excerpt from Jerry Meyer, the Director of Basketball Scouting at 247. Some of his notes give high praise for what Reed could become. He also dubbed Reed as a future second-round pick in the NBA Draft.

“Has a great frame at 6-10 on which to put on weight. Has a feathery and fluid athleticism that could really maximize with more physical mass. Not necessarily a high riser or vertical athlete but is an exceptional horizontal athlete. Has a lot of wiggle to his game and can create off the dribble. Shoots it well from the outside as a vintage skilled stretch four man,” Meyer wrote.

.@ProSkillsEYBL & @SocalAcad ESPN big man Jalen Reed @jayreeddhas committed to Florida @GatorsMB.



High upside big man with terrific physical tools and some budding skill.



@WhosNextHS

pic.twitter.com/TNaupwJtTV — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) October 26, 2021

Reed’s dad played for the Ole Miss Rebels, so there’s some family history in the SEC. Seeing as how the Rebels finished in second place before, you have to think they’ll be a major player again this time around.

Reed would be a nice long-term addition for Kentucky, as he could get mentoring from National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. Not to mention Orlando Antigua has been great at helping develop big men. Look no further than the recent work he did at Illinois with All-American Kofi Cockburn, then at Kentucky this past season with Tshiebwe.

Only two players have signed a letter of intent to play for Kentucky next season, and neither are power forwards, although former 5-star center Daimion Collins is expected to get more run next season.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!