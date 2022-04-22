Clevan Thomas enters transfer portal

After five years in Lexington, Kentucky Wildcats senior wideout Clevan Thomas is entering the transfer portal, he announced Friday. Thomas will be a sixth-year senior at his next school, as he’s using his free COVID year to get one more season of college football.

Thomas, a former class of 2017 recruit out of Florida, missed the 2021 season due to a torn ACL suffered in spring practice. He’s battled injuries throughout his career and has just 16 career receptions.

Despite the lack of production, Thomas was someone the coaching staff praised for how well he performed in practice and offseason workouts. There was hope 2021 would be the year he finally broke out under offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but the ACL tear ended those hopes.

Now, Thomas will look for a new school where he has an easier path to playing time, something that would be hard at Kentucky with Tayvion Robinson, Izayah Cummings, Dane Key, Dekel Crowdus, Javon Baker, Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis among others fighting for targets.

Here’s to hoping Thomas gets to have a healthy and productive final season of college football wherever he lands!

Thank you #BBN‼️ for everything. — Clevan Thomas (@cjism8) April 22, 2022

