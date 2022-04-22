The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have the National Player of the Year taking the floor for them once again as Oscar Tshiebwe announced that he will be back for his senior season.

On Friday, Tshiebwe had a meeting with local media, where he talked about his decision to come back.

For Tshiebwe, it is not about winning National Player of the Year again. He wants to be cutting down the nets in Houston.

“I’m not coming back to win national player of the year. I’m coming back to win a national championship,“ Tshiebwe stated.

Tshiebwe also hopes he finally gets to play alongside Shaedon Sharpe, who is likely leaving for the NBA Draft but is maintaining his college eligibility. Tshiebwe got to watch Sharpe practice for several months, so he knows better than anyone what the Canadian star is capable of.

“He’s definitely a bucket. He can play. I want him back. I want him back. But it’s up to him,” Tshiebwe said of Sharpe.

When Tshiebwe says he is going to do something, we should all believe it. Before last season he said he wanted to average 20 rebounds a game.

He didn’t get that 20-rebound average, but he still averaged a nation leading 15.2 rebounds per game to go along with 17.4 points.

Having Big O back in Lexington is going to be fun to watch next season!

