Friday Headlines: Keidron Smith Day

The Kentucky Wildcats football program is hoping to receive some positive news today as Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith announces his transfer destination.

Smith has been a major Kentucky target since entering the portal. The Wildcats are hoping to shore up some concerns in the secondary with a defensive back that has experience starting in the SEC.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Smith played both corner and safety for the Rebels. He appeared in 45 games during his time in Oxford and totaled 224 tackle, five forced fumbles, and five interceptions.

That experience is valuable for a Kentucky secondary that has some talented pieces, but not a lot of game experience and is suffering from some depth issues due to injury.

Smith projects as a guy who can come in and make an immediate impact, if he decides to take those talents to Lexington.

Kentucky is one of a handful of schools recruiting the talented DB. Virginia Tech, Missouri, and Indiana also remain in play.

With an announcement coming today, we’ll see if Mark Stoops and Co. will be able to roll another Yahtzee!

Tweet of the Day

Love and miss these days ‼️ RT @UKBlueChips: Coach Cal’s first season at Kentucky was one of the most entertaining teams in college basketball history



What A Time To Be Alive pic.twitter.com/LOkIwyc9CA — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 20, 2022

Me. Too.

Headlines

