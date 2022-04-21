Thursday Headlines: Oscar is Back Edition

Oscar Tshiebwe is back!

There were a lot of rumblings leading up to yesterday’s announcement, but the reigning national player of the year confirmed yesterday that he will be returning for a senior season in Lexington.

One could argue convincing Tshiebwe to come back was one of the most important recruitments of the offseason, and Kentucky did just that by bringing back the top player in college basketball who finished the season with averages of 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game (best in the nation).

Tshiebwe’s return gives Kentucky a big piece going into next season, with the other big piece being the looming Shaedon Sharpe decision.

And one big key to Tshiebwe’s return? The ability to earn NIL money.

A new merchandise line dropped yesterday, and if you’re happy Oscar is coming back, you should show it with a purchase.

Tweet of the Day

Oscar Tshiebwe is the first NPOY to return to college basketball since Tyler Hansbrough @THANS50:

2008: NPOY

2009: UNC @Oscartshiebwe34:

2022: NPOY

2023: pic.twitter.com/UdjAaoD5JQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 20, 2022

Let’s see history repeat itself.

