A look back on the 2021-2022 UK year: November

Good afternoon, BBN!

With only two weeks left before finals and graduation for many UK students, we’re going to continue our tour of the highlights from each month across UK sports and recap the most awesome moments that each sport gave us. Let’s dive into November!

11/12: Rupp Arena home opener

With one dominant performance against Robert Morris we knew that these Kentucky Wildcats had completely put 2020-2021 behind them, sending the Colonels into full retreat with a 100-60 rout that displayed the potential of their offense when everything is clicking. Really fun to hit 100, which is quite rare, and great to pack Rupp again for winter hoops.

11/13: UK football takes over Nashville in chilly night game

Music City was packed with the Big Blue Nation as the ‘Cats went on the road and ended their three-game skid with a bounce-back 34-17 win after leading 31-3 at half. Some fans were disappointed with the team’s play in the second half, to whom Coach Stoops pointed out that the ‘Cats who just won on the road by 17 used to be the ‘Cats that would go on the road and lose by 17. Running up the score is fun, but winning matters a lot more.

11/27: L’s Down

Since the basketball game got nixed in December, UK’s rout of the Cards in November on the gridiron was their only chance to give U of L a beating in front of national TV. Best of all, they got to do it in their own stadium. This one was awesome from start to finish—as the game starts the crowd is all fired up for the Cards, then they all get quiet, then they start to leave, then a half-empty stadium full of blue-clad fans are yelling “Go Big Blue!” loud enough to be heard from their opponent’s bleachers in the telecast. Four rushing touchdowns from Will Levis, which he counted out to the Louisville student section, highlighted the 52-21 win. Definitely the highlight of the month for the ‘Cats, especially all those students who got to make the short drive up to Cardinal Stadium and see it in person.

Other Memorable Moments:

11/14: Men’s Soccer wins C-USA championship

11/19: Men’s Basketball beats Ohio 77-59

What’s your favorite moment from November 2021?