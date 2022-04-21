UK basketball team visits children affected by Kentucky tornadoes

Following Oscar Tshiebwe’s announcement to return to the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, he and the rest of the men’s basketball team took a visit to western Kentucky to visit children who were affected by the tornadoes in December 2021.

The team visited the Dawson Springs community, which was heavily impacted. Mayor Chris Smiley claimed that “about 75%” of the community was wiped out following the tornado.

The players exchanged stories with the students, and in cooperation with the Samaritan’s Feet program, were able to wash and provide new shoes to each child.

Had an unbelievable time today visiting with students in Dawson Springs and all of their high school sports teams.



We heard some really powerful, moving messages from @lanceware55, @Jtoppin0 and @Oscartshiebwe34 too. pic.twitter.com/fG2DWOzGUe — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 21, 2022

We had good visit in Dawson spring



Here is bible verse of today



And since I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you ought to wash each other’s feet.

John 18:14 God bless♥️ pic.twitter.com/nK017cDI3D — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) April 21, 2022

In the pictures, you can see players Oscar Tshiebwe, Damion Collins, CJ Frederick, Jacob Toppin, Brennan Canada, Lance Ware, and Kareem Watkins. For Toppin and Ware, who have yet to announce their plans for next season, it is notable to see them still with the team.

One notable exclusion was Sahvir Wheeler. However, this is nothing to look too much into as he was simply unable to make the trip because he had class. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker tweeted, “he’s still at Kentucky and very much with the team.”

Say what you want about Calipari, but he has always built his teams with high-character players that help the community. Today was just another reason to be a proud part of the Big Blue Nation.