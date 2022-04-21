UK ranks 8th nationally and leads SEC in Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings

Originated in 1993, the Learfield Directors’ Cup was created by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today to recognize the colleges and universities in the United States with the most success in collegiate athletics throughout an athletic year.

According to the standings for the award, the Kentucky Wildcats have collectively been amongst the best athletic departments in the country over the last decade, finishing in the top 30 10 years in a row and five years in a row inside the top 20.

Following the final winter standings, Kentucky has earned a total of 662.25 points, placing them at an impressive eighth and leading the SEC. The Wildcats are seeking only their second top-10 finish (2016-17) and the best finish in school history.

There were eight sports that scored points, with rifle and women's indoor track and field leading the way. Surprisingly, men's and women’s basketball were Kentucky’s lowest-ranked sports. Here’s a complete breakdown:

Rifle: 1st, 100 points

Women’s Indoor Track and Field: 3rd, 85 points

Women’s Gymnastics: 9th, 66.75 points

Women’s Swimming: 12th, 64.5

Men’s Indoor Track and Field: 21st, 52 points

Men’s Swimming: 31st, 43 points

Men’s Basketball: 33rd, 25 points

Women’s Basketball: 33rd, 25 points

With seven schools ranked in the top-25, the SEC is represented well and leads all division 1 conferences.