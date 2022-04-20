Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith to announce decision on Friday

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to fill up their open scholarships with a few different transfer portal options.

It just so happens the top available defensive back currently in the portal, Keidron Smith, will make his commitment this Friday. What makes it even better is that Kentucky is in good shape to land his pledge.

The former Ole Miss Rebels defensive back took to Twitter to announce the news.

I will be committing this Friday‼️ — Keidron Smith (@KeidronS) April 20, 2022

Smith has taken several visits throughout the spring to Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, and is recently coming off a visit to Virginia Tech.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Smith played both corner and safety for the Rebels. He appeared in 45 games during his time in Oxford and totaled 224 tackle, five forced fumbles, and five interceptions.

It’s no secret that Mark Stoops and his staff are looking for some help in the secondary. With the corner position extremely young, and the loss of Vito Tisdale to a season-ending injury during spring practice, a player like Smith definitely can be a plug-and-play guy across the back-end of the defense.

Would be a big time Yahtzee for the Cats.