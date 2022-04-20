Suns superstar Devin Booker likely to miss next 2 games vs. Pelicans

After a scorching first half that saw Devin Booker go into halftime with 31 points, the NBA MVP contender was well on his way to a magical performance during the Phoenix Suns’ Game 2 clash with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sadly, a hamstring injury suffered in the third quarter led to Booker missing most of the second half and not scoring another point. The Suns promptly came undone as they fell 125-114, tying the series at 1-1 with the next two games in New Orleans on deck.

Now, it appears Booker could miss both of those games, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There's still an evaluation ongoing on MRI results of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker's right hamstring, but it appears unlikely he will be able to play in Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

If Booker misses both games, there’s a very real chance the top-seeded Suns head back to Phoenix for Game 5 down 3-1 in the series.

While Phoenix has the firepower to still win this series without Booker, losing him in the middle of this series is going to be a very challenging adjustment to make.

Here’s to hoping the former Kentucky Wildcats star recovers fast enough to return before it’s too late as Phoenix looks for a second-straight berth in the NBA Finals.

