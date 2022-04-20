Defensive back Rickey Hyatt Jr. enters transfer portal

For the third time in the last five days, the Kentucky Wildcats are losing a player to the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, redshirt freshman defensive back Rickey Hyatt Jr. put his name into the transfer portal. The former 3-star recruit came from Westerville Central High School, the same school that Benny Snell came from.

Kentucky redshirt freshman @RickeyHyatt entered the transfer portal today. Hyatt saw action in two games last season. Was a three-star recruit.@KentuckyRivalshttps://t.co/lIPNBDQIAr — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 20, 2022

Hyatt was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll during his true freshman season. During the 2021 season, Hyatt saw the field twice, making his first college appearance against UT-Chattanooga. The second came against New Mexico State where he recorded his first career tackle.

Hyatt becomes the fourth player from the 2020 recruiting class to enter his name in the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season. He now joins wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV and offensive guard RJ Adams as the three players to enter the transfer portal since Friday.

Losing players to the transfer portal is not a big surprise as it is expected to see names pop into the transfer portal following the end of spring practice.