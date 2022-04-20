 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Defensive back Rickey Hyatt Jr. enters transfer portal

Hyatt become the third Cat in recent days to enter the portal.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Football: Belk Bowl-Virginia Tech vs Kentucky Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

For the third time in the last five days, the Kentucky Wildcats are losing a player to the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, redshirt freshman defensive back Rickey Hyatt Jr. put his name into the transfer portal. The former 3-star recruit came from Westerville Central High School, the same school that Benny Snell came from.

Hyatt was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll during his true freshman season. During the 2021 season, Hyatt saw the field twice, making his first college appearance against UT-Chattanooga. The second came against New Mexico State where he recorded his first career tackle.

Hyatt becomes the fourth player from the 2020 recruiting class to enter his name in the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season. He now joins wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV and offensive guard RJ Adams as the three players to enter the transfer portal since Friday.

Losing players to the transfer portal is not a big surprise as it is expected to see names pop into the transfer portal following the end of spring practice.

