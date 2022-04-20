Big Blue Nation reacts to Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky

During the Wednesday edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter, it was announced that Oscar Tshiebwe, the only unanimous National Player of the Year in Kentucky Wildcats basketball history, would be returning to Lexington for another season.

Tshiebwe recorded one of the most dominant seasons in college basketball history, averaging an impressive double-double with 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game while rewriting NCAA and school record books.

The big man has confessed his love for Kentucky on multiple occasions, but with his student visa, there were limitations to his earning potential for name, image, and likeness.

This in turn limited his ability to provide for his family and caused many to believe he would leave for the NBA Draft.

With Tshiebwe returning, one would assume that his NIL situation has been lined out and he has some big deals lined up that will be announced later. This could also potentially allow for his mother to make the journey from the Congo and see her son play for the first time.

It’s ridiculous to think, but for the first time in the John Calipari era, Kentucky will retain their best player, and the Big Blue Nation is beyond euphoric.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter.

SportsCenter just teased an official announcement coming from Oscar Tshiebwe pic.twitter.com/0M0041nKsR — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 20, 2022

The smile says it all.



Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/Q4u7OK2AYo — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) April 20, 2022

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshwiebwe is coming back to Lexington for another season.



The Power of NIL. … especially at Kentucky. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 20, 2022

"I’ll be in the blue in Kentucky next year again.” pic.twitter.com/agSsBrULyp — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 20, 2022

Yaaaaaa O @Oscartshiebwe34 !!!!! Unfinished business! Lets rock — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) April 20, 2022

If you could go to a laboratory, you couldn't create a better player and person than Oscar. I doubt if we'll ever see that combination ever again at UK. — Major Tom (@KyTomCat33) April 20, 2022

What Kentucky has coming back in Oscar Tshiebwe: pic.twitter.com/qrcj0xLUFz — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) April 20, 2022

In Oscar Tshiebwe ALONE, Kentucky now returns:



21.8% of its points

37.8% of its rebounds

38.2% of its blocks

25.9% of its steals

26.3% of its made free throws

27.6% of its free throw attempts — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) April 20, 2022

Everyone go buy a Cameo from your Returning NPOY Oscar Tshiebwe — claire (@cIairer) April 20, 2022

Not done yet BBN ⚪️. You can find my announcement merchandise at the link below ⬇️https://t.co/G5PwoEes3o pic.twitter.com/1EWQocW6TH — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) April 20, 2022

‘

Oscar Tshiebwe on the Saint Peter's loss: "That’s not how I wanted it to end, like that but for me, it is the best motivation. Now I know, next time, I’m never going to want to go through the same thing so I’ll make sure my teammates are ready, everyone is ready." #BBN — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) April 20, 2022

Thank God for Oscar Tshiebwe



Literally — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) April 20, 2022

“HE is not done with me in this place yet” @Oscartshiebwe34 LET’S GO. Congrats!! — Will Levis (@will_levis) April 20, 2022

Reminder: Oscar Tshiebwe's agent told me in late February, when he and UK first began to crack the NIL code for an international student, "If he comes back to school there will be a multimillion-dollar deal on the table."



✍️https://t.co/mNZ2PqQywZ pic.twitter.com/wcSYMPwkTw — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 20, 2022

Consensus National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe announces he will RETURN TO KENTUCKY for another season.



Huge for Kentucky. Huge for college basketball.



No matter what else happens this off-season, this cements Kentucky as a 2022-2023 national title contender — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 20, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe is such a good basketball player and a GREAT human being.



We are so lucky to have him and we need to seriously cherish every moment with him in a Kentucky uniform over the next year.#BBN @Oscartshiebwe34 — Jo Jo Stephens (@mrjojostephens) April 20, 2022

