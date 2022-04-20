 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News OSCAR IS BACK BABY!!!

Big Blue Nation reacts to Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky

“I’M BACK!”

2022 Naismith Awards Brunch Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

During the Wednesday edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter, it was announced that Oscar Tshiebwe, the only unanimous National Player of the Year in Kentucky Wildcats basketball history, would be returning to Lexington for another season.

Tshiebwe recorded one of the most dominant seasons in college basketball history, averaging an impressive double-double with 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game while rewriting NCAA and school record books.

The big man has confessed his love for Kentucky on multiple occasions, but with his student visa, there were limitations to his earning potential for name, image, and likeness.

This in turn limited his ability to provide for his family and caused many to believe he would leave for the NBA Draft.

With Tshiebwe returning, one would assume that his NIL situation has been lined out and he has some big deals lined up that will be announced later. This could also potentially allow for his mother to make the journey from the Congo and see her son play for the first time.

It’s ridiculous to think, but for the first time in the John Calipari era, Kentucky will retain their best player, and the Big Blue Nation is beyond euphoric.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter.

