Kentucky picks up a prediction to land Antonio Reeves

Leonard Miller got a lot of the buzz this weekend as he visited Lexington, but it was another player on campus this weekend that is shaping up to be the most likely addition to next season's Kentucky Wildcats roster.

That player is Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves.

With buzz coming out of Lexington about Reeves’ experience on his visit, things seem to be trending in the right direction.

This morning, Chris Fisher of The CatsPause submitted a crystal ball selection for Reeves to ultimately commit to Kentucky. It’s currently the only prediction logged for where Reeves will end up next.

A 6-foot-6 and 185-pound wing out of Simeon High School in Chicago, it’s hard to overlook the similar connections that Reeves and his camp have with UK Assistant coach Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman. Once Chin joined UK’s staff last season, his connections to the Chicago area, and his time spent coaching the Mac Irvin Fire, were thought to be huge advantages on the recruiting trail. This seems to be one of those cases.

Last year at Illinois State, Reeves averaged 20.1 points on 47/39/82 shooting splits. He also added 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Alongside his visit to Lexington, Reeves has also visited the University of Nebraska.

This recruitment seems to be taking shape, and it seems the Cats are the team to beat.

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves on his official visit to Kentucky. #BBN pic.twitter.com/7KAmUPXXFd — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) April 17, 2022

