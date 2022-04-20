Wildcat signees given little respect in ESPN’s final 2022 recruit rankings

ESPN’s final rankings for the 2022 recruiting class were just released, and while both of the Kentucky Wildcats signees were ranked in the top 20, one questionably dropped a number of spots.

Chris Livingston stayed at the 12th spot, which is on par with his rankings by other services, though he is in the top 10 at 247 Sports and Rivals.

As for Cason Wallace, he dropped from 14th to 20th, which is just blasphemous when you consider his lowest ranking according to any other service is sixth.

ESPN’s rankings have been known to be questionable in the past, but this is just laughable.

Do you think there are 19 better players in the country better than Cason Wallace?

Putting aside the rankings, fans should be confident with Livingston and Wallace coming in.

Livingston is a dog. Standing 6-foot-7 the wing is full of athleticism. He has the ability to create space for his shot, as well as a knack for getting to the rim.

When asked what the Big Blue Nation can expect from Livingston, he says, “Someone that plays hard, that can do it all, has love for the game.”

Wallace will bring speed and athleticism to the guard position that hasn’t been seen at Kentucky in quite some time. Not to mention he is regarded as one of the best defenders in the class.

As rumors and reports fly, Kentucky’s roster for next season is still filled with uncertainty, these two very talented pieces are sure to be there that should have Big Blue Nation very excited, regardless of what ESPN thinks.

What can #BBN expect from @_chrisliv24?



“Someone that plays hard, that can do it all, has love for the game." pic.twitter.com/P7ULWj63Xy — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 16, 2022

