Wednesday Headlines: David Jones Edition

If you’re following which players Kentucky is going after in the transfer portal, David Jones is a name to keep your eye on. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker believes Kentucky will look at Jones and rightfully so with the roster turnover that’s expected to take place over the next two months.

DePaul forward David Jones has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Averaged 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds this past season. Had 33 and 14 against Louisville and a 22-14-10 triple-double against Georgetown. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 20, 2022

While you may not be very familiar with him, Georgetown and Louisville certainly are. Jones scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his team’s win at the Yum! Center. Two months later he put up a triple-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on Georgetown in another DePaul victory.

Jones was a 14.5 point per game scorer with DePaul while consistently rebound 7.4 boards per game. Standing 6-6, 195 pounds, Jones could play both shooting guard or small forward for Kentucky this coming fall. While he doesn’t shoot the best percentage from the floor (44% from the field and 29% from the three-point arc), it’s at least serviceable and playing with better talent could ultimately free up better opportunities for him to score.

