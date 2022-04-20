Wednesday Headlines: David Jones Edition

If you’re following which players Kentucky is going after in the transfer portal, David Jones is a name to keep your eye on. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker believes Kentucky will look at Jones and rightfully so with the roster turnover that’s expected to take place over the next two months.
DePaul forward David Jones has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Averaged 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds this past season. Had 33 and 14 against Louisville and a 22-14-10 triple-double against Georgetown.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 20, 2022
While you may not be very familiar with him, Georgetown and Louisville certainly are. Jones scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his team’s win at the Yum! Center. Two months later he put up a triple-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on Georgetown in another DePaul victory.
Jones was a 14.5 point per game scorer with DePaul while consistently rebound 7.4 boards per game. Standing 6-6, 195 pounds, Jones could play both shooting guard or small forward for Kentucky this coming fall. While he doesn’t shoot the best percentage from the floor (44% from the field and 29% from the three-point arc), it’s at least serviceable and playing with better talent could ultimately free up better opportunities for him to score.
Tweet of the Day
Guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/aZTZrsPYBr— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 20, 2022
Best thing you’ll see all day.
Headlines
Washington just outside Top 5 in new Mock Draft - Kentucky Sports Radio
This mock has him being selected by a rebuilding Portland team.
Cards top Cats for third straight loss - Cats Illustrated
Tough stretch for Kentucky baseball.
Coffel Wins NFCA/Louisville Slugger NPOW - Vaught’s Views
She’s been dialed in for the Lady Wildcats.
Kupp ‘not trying to beat anybody’ on extension with Rams - ESPN
This guy is just awesome.
Grizzlies run away with rout of Timberwolves in Game 2 - USA Today
This series feels like it’s going the distance.
Braves’ Jansen gets save in first appearance back at Dodger Stadium - ESPN
And Freddie Freeman was the out.
John Daly’s son signs NIL deal with Hooters - USA Today
He’s played just one college golf tournament.
Butler scores 45 in Game 2 win, says he’s a ‘different player’ - ESPN
Will the Heat be back in the Finals this summer?
Loading comments...