Oscar Tshiebwe wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award

The awards keep coming for Kentucky Wildcats big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Just a day after being named AP Men’s Player of the Year, Tshiebwe brought home another big trophy. Tshiebwe was named the best Center in the country today, winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award.

Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to win the award, as it was created in 2015, in which the Inaugural winner was Frank Kaminsky from Wisconsin.

This award is just the latest for Oscar Tshiebwe after his monstrous season, his first one in Lexington. Tshiebwe has now brought home the KAJ award, AP National Player of the Year, NABC National Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, the Oscar Robertson trophy, CBS Sports National Player of the Year, USA Today National Player of the Year, countless first-team All-America selections, and many, many more.

Tshiebwe is now in the process of deciding whether to stay in school for one more season at Kentucky or head to the NBA Draft. The decision all hinges on NIL and if everything around Tshiebwe can get situated.

If Tshiebwe were to return, he could be the favorite to win back-to-back Player of the Year awards, however many that may be.

Congrats, Oscar, from all of Big Blue Nation!