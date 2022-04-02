Saturday Headlines: Final Four Edition

Happy Saturday, folks. It’s the Final Four and I don’t know how many of you actually care. I guess I will watch but it’s not something that I am particularly looking forward too. I guess I hope it’s Villanova that ultimately wins it all even though, due to injuries, it’s an unlikely scenario.

Please not Duke or Kansas. Please.

RT to congratulate AP Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe #OscarWorthy pic.twitter.com/JmRtCqBiHm — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 1, 2022

At least we have Oscar still sweeping the awards.

Headlines

John Calipari and Big O talk NBA Draft decision | Cats Pause- If Kentucky can get the NIL stuff figured out, I think Oscar comes back.

Softball takes opener over LSU | UK Athletics- The #8 Cats win the series opener 5-3 over the #20 Tigers. The series resumes today at 6:00 PM.

Cats strike out 14 but fall to Ole Miss | UK Athletics- The 2-1 loss erases the amazing pitching performance. 2-5 in the SEC isn’t it.

Jeremy Flax likes Zach Yenser’s coaching style | Vaught’s Views- Flax appreciates that the former Niners coach doesn’t yell or scream at players.

Expert Final Four picks | CBS- Go to hell, CBS.

Women’s Final Four set | ESPN- It’s UConn vs. South Carolina in what is sure to be a fantastic game.