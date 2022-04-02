Final Four: TV schedule, game times for Duke-UNC, Kansas-Villanova on Saturday

The final weekend of the college basketball season is here. With New Orleans packed full of fans from all over the country, only one team will leave with the National Championship trophy.

There are plenty of storylines to talk about before Saturday night’s games, including what could be Coach K’s final game ever. But the bigger picture is the dominance of these teams as of late.

For Kentucky fans this is obviously a hard pill to swallow as they knocked off North Carolina in Las Vegas by 29 points, and went into Allen Fieldhouse and blitzed Kansas by 18. Thinking of those things won’t make the weekend any more fun, but there should be two good games tonight to help us take our mind off the tough first-round loss.

Get those TVs fired up people, it’s Final Four weekend.

HOW TO WATCH VILLANOVA VS KANSAS

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time & Date: 6:09 PM EST on April 2nd

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS

Odds: Kansas -4 at DraftKings

The Jayhawks are playing some of their best basketball of the season, especially on the defensive end of the court. However, they match up with a Villanova squad that no one is taking lightly after what Jay Wright has accomplished with the Wildcats.

With the injury to Villanova starter, Justin Moore, the Wildcats have had a week to adjust and get their rotations set for this matchup with Kansas. Unfortunately, it might just be too much, as Kansas is clicking on all cylinders.

HOW TO WATCH DUKE VS NORTH CAROLINA

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time & Date: 8:49 PM EST on April 2nd

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS

Odds: Duke -4 at DraftKings

I don’t know if you could have written up a more fitting final weekend for Coach K’s career. The first ever matchup between the two blue-blood rivals in the postseason, and it just so happens to be for a trip to the National Championship... count me in.

You don’t have to look too far back in the season to their last matchup as the Tar Heels went to Durham and spoiled the last home game for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor. Since that matchup North Carolina hasn’t let off the gas.

For Duke the story speaks for itself, can they get to the Championship game?

This game should be a good one, and wouldn’t surprise me at all if it came to the buzzer.