Washington State big man Efe Abogidi considering Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats may have little, or quite a bit, of turnover in their men’s basketball program. Typically, it’s been one-and-done players that have largely been responsible for the change in culture.

However, this time around, it could be players like Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler that move on from Lexington. Neither has officially announced a decision on their future, though the recent buzz has been there’s a good chance both are back in Lexington this fall.

TyTy Washington also won’t be returning, and it’s possible one or both of Jacob Toppin and Keion Brooks leave as they test the NBA waters.

Though it looks like the odds of Tshiebwe being back are good at the moment, John Calipari is still going to explore other options in the event he loses his National Player of the Year to the NBA Draft.

One of those options is Washington State 6-foot-10 center Efe Abogidi, who already has a good amount of schools that he’s going to be considering, including Kentucky.

WSU transfer Efe Abogidi tells me that he's considering following programs:



Texas

Texas A&M

Zona

UF

UCF

UW

OU

Gonzaga

Miss St

Creighton

UK

VT

UH

GT

Marq

Wake

S Carolina

MD

Memphis

Oregon

Oregon St

PSU

Ole Miss

SF

K St

Nevada

Iowa

ISU

Missouri

Bama St

Xavier

WVU

LSU

LMU

LT — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 19, 2022

Abogidi will be leaving after his second season at WSU. During his sophomore year, he averaged 8.1 points per game, down from 8.9 as a freshman.

However, his efficiency did move from 49% as a freshman to 51% as a sophomore, so while his scoring dwindled his efficiency increased, a trade most coaches would take. He averaged 5.8 rebounds per game as well, 2.3 of which were on the offensive glass, while also blocking 1.8 shots per game.

Abogidi is going to be a hot name in the transfer portal. He’s 13th overall on The Athletic’s ranking of the top high school seniors and college transfers still on the market.

Given his extensive list of schools, it doesn’t seem likely a decision is in the near future, which is good news for schools like Kentucky if there’s mutual interest. But Calipari likely won’t take a commitment from a guy like Abogidi until he’s certain what Tshiebwe will do, which may not be finalized until closer to the June 1st NCAA deadline to withdraw from the draft, assuming Tshiebwe does test the waters.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of Abogidi in action.

