3 Wildcats featured in the latest ESPN 3-round mock draft

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, NFL mock draft season is coming to an end.

Before it officially comes to an end, ESPN draft gurus Todd McShay and Mel Kiper came together to release a three-round mock draft.

Kentucky fans should get excited, as it is shaping up to be a fun Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) for the BBN, as the duo have three Wildcats being selected, all going in the third round.

Three-round mock draft, alternating picks with @McShay13. Todd took the odd numbers, I had the evens. Somehow I got to select the first four quarterbacks. https://t.co/Owv83IWv6o — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 19, 2022

Leading the way for the former Wildcats is Wan’Dale Robinson, with McShay having the star wideout go to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 65th overall pick.

“Get the ball in this guy’s hands,” McShay says. “He’ll break your ankles with his explosive shiftiness and then run away from you with his speed. Jacksonville could use another playmaker for Trevor Lawrence.”

Following Robinson, McShay also slates the next Wildcats to come off the board, as he has the Chicago Bears take Josh Paschal with the 71st overall pick.

“The Bears would have drafted either of the two players who just came off the board if still available — Chicago could use Raimann on its offensive line or Austin catching passes,” McShay wrote. “But Paschal could make an instant impact, too, especially defending the run off the edge.”

The third former Cat selected in this three-round mock draft is Darrian Kinnard, as Kiper has him going to the Green Bay Packers with the 92nd overall pick.

“We have filled all of the top needs for Green Bay so far, except for the one at guard. Kinnard, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, played mostly right tackle in college, but I see guard as his best NFL position,” Kiper said. “He didn’t test well at the combine, but he’s incredibly strong when he latches on to defenders.”

Overall, the Kentucky football program is shaping up to have another successful draft weekend, as players such as Luke Fortner, Yusuf Corker, Dare Rosenthal, and Marquan McCall are all slated to be selected in the seven-round draft as well.

With that it would be the fourth straight year that multiple Cats have been selected.

Should be a good weekend for the former Cats starting off on April 28th.