RJ Adams enters the transfer portal

Adams came to Kentucky as a 3-star recruit who was originally committed to Penn State.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
helmet Jason Marcum - Sea of Blue

With spring practice all wrapped up, and the transfer deadline of May 1st quickly approaching, it is now a waiting game for what players will enter the portal for the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff.

After Earnest Sanders Jr. entered a few days back, another name has hit the portal this morning in RJ Adams. He took to Twitter to announce the news.

Adams, an offensive lineman out of Woodbridge (VA), is a former 3-star recruit from the class of 2020 who was originally committed to Penn State before flipping to Kentucky. He ultimately signed with the Cats over a final eight of Penn State, Miami, LSU, Alabama, NC State, Tennessee, and Florida State. He was the 460th ranked player in the class and a top-25 offensive guard prospect.

For Kentucky, they have recruited and build solid depth at the guard position over the last few seasons. With Kenneth Horsey and Tashawn Manning looking to have locked down the starting spots, the two deep will also feature players such as Jager Burton, John Young, and Quintin Wilson along the inside of the o-line. Losing Adams is a hit to the overall depth of the position, but the two deep still seems to be intact.

Adams still has four years of eligibility remaining.

Best of luck to RJ as he goes through this process!

